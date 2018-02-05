Letter | Rep. Gosar is a fool

Representative Gosar your overblown fear of brown skinned people is making you look the total fool.

This Dr. John R. Lott, Jr. you are singly and repeatedly quoting, author of “More Guns, Less Crime” and contributor to “The Hill” And Fox News might not be the most accurate source and certainly isn’t the only one on the issue of illegal immigration crime. His biased “facts” don’t factor in Arpaio style racial profiling that puts so many more Latino people in our prisons, the correlation between poverty and crime or the disruption of family and community this attack on “non whites” causes.

And now your misquoting and skewing these already biased facts – bordering on outright lies – is a disgusting dog whistle for those racist extremists you are playing to.

Representative Gosar you need to overcome your xenophobic paranoia. Maybe the following well researched sources could offer some ideas to counter the "facts" you revel in from the above mentioned study: business insider-immigrants-crime, cato.org-immigrant-crime, wapo-immigration-crime.

Danny Baker