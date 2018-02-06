Arizona Department of Revenue makes Form 1099-G available online

KINGMAN – Taxpayers who receive Form 1099-G, a confirmation of the previous year’s state tax refund, can now find and print the form online at www.AZTaxes.gov by clicking on the “View My 1099-G” link and providing the required information. The site also allows taxpayers to confirm the previous year’s state tax refund by reviewing their 2016 Arizona individual income tax return.

The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) believes accessing the form online may be preferable for numerous reasons, including that it means the state uses less paper. Utilizing the provided link serves to keep sensitive information from being mailed to an old address, it allows for taxpayers to download their tax document and access it 24/7, and it saves Arizona money by reducing costs for printing and mailing, postage and returned mail.

Those without access to a computer or internet, as well as those unable to print the form, may contact ADOR’s customer care center, 602-255-3381, or toll-free at -800-352-4090. A secure email, 1099G@azdor.gov, is also at the taxpayer’s disposal.