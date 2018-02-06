Community View | Doing the right thing means respecting veterans

I can’t help but be proud of our military. The more I see young people sign up, the more proud I become. When I hear their reasons for their choices, it makes me want to cry. They are so proud of America.

They make these people who are trying to destroy her by their selfish wants look ridiculous. All through America’s history you can see where our principles came from; the biblical meanings are everywhere you look and burn in our hearts as the right thing to do.

It was a shame to see on TV the changes that are coming against our nation and the march to erase “In God We Trust.”

I looked into the eyes of our young troops, willing to live and die for this great nation and her beliefs, which were founded on the Bible.

We met a young man by the name of Josh, and as we talked, he revealed his tour in the Marines. He told us of his travels to different countries, including Iraq.

As he spoke, you could see how proud he was to have served this beautiful land. How dare those who want to take this away from them by disrespecting our country and flag. Shame on those who think they can change a country founded on God and his principles.

As we said, “Thank you for your service,” his eyes filled with pride.

He smiled and said, “You’re welcome, and I’d do it again.”

Then he gave us an even bigger smile.

Don’t come here and try to change our God. Don’t give me excuses about how badly your feelings have been hurt. Don’t throw your tantrums and expect us to bow to them.

Ask a veteran who gave you this freedom about what he or she went through. Give him or her your respect and then remember who you talked to. Stop complaining about your feelings. Do the right thing.

Thank God you live in America, the land where freedom was not free.