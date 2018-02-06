Horoscopes | Feb. 6

Birthdays: Rick Astley, 52; Axl Rose, 56; Kathy Najimy, 61; Tom Brokaw, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t feel like you have to bail out someone who has done something without thinking. Offer suggestions, but walk away from anyone looking for a free ride.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotional matters will escalate if you get involved in projects that are too demanding. Have a clear picture of what’s expected of you before you promise to get involved.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let your emotions stand between you and getting ahead. Don’t let one of your peers put demands on you that will deter you from taking care of your own responsibilities.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your experience, knowledge and intuition to help you come up with the best solution. Don’t give in to indulgent suggestions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Think twice before you let your emotions filter into discussions that can disrupt your home environment or important relationships. Contain your feelings and refuse to let someone goad you into a debate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Dig in and gather information. Knowing what you are up against is half the battle.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Giving in to those who want you to spend your hard-earned cash to win favors should all be nixed quickly. Personal gains will require putting your money, time and energy into self-improvement.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotions will rise to the surface, making it difficult to contain your feelings. Channel your energy into something unique that will keep you occupied.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t be fooled by what others do or say. Emotions will cause people to react differently.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Search for a solution to an ongoing problem. Refuse to give in to something that doesn’t suit your needs or that takes you in a direction you would rather avoid.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t overdo it. You’ll be tempted to keep up with someone who has unreasonable expectations.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Go over personal documents that may be due for an update. Coordinate with the people who can help you keep your projects moving at a steady pace.