Kingman Airport Authority kerfuffle postponed due to attorney illness

KINGMAN – The condemnation case filed against Kingman Airport Authority has been rescheduled for Feb. 16 before Superior Court Judge Steve Moss in Lake Havasu City.

Attorney Daryl Williams, representing the City of Kingman, said he was “sick as a dog” and unable to attend Monday’s hearing.

The City is seeking to take back control of Kingman Airport and Industrial Park by acquiring all leases and assets through condemnation proceedings.

The notice of condemnation, sent to KAA’s board of directors in November, generally stated that the City is not satisfied with airport operations, particularly deteriorating conditions at airport facilities.

KAA attorney Andrew Federhar filed an injunction in U.S. District Court in Phoenix to stop the condemnation, but the case was remanded back to Mohave Superior Court in December.

KAA’s board voted in January to increase legal expenditures by $100,000 to defend its 25-year contract with the City.