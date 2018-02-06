KRMC to host cardiovascular center open house

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Cardiovascular Center is hosting an open house for National Heart Month on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 1-4 p.m. at KRMC, 3269 Stockton Hill Road.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one fatal disease among Americans. National Heart Month is the time to increase awareness on heart disease, high blood pressure, and strokes.

The open house will consist of learning about heart health, heart medications, and will include emergency demonstrations and free blood pressure checks.

The event is open to the public with free admission and refreshments provided. For more information call 928-681-8651.

Information provided by KRMC