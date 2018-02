KINGMAN – The Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG) is encouraging the public to participate in a new survey it is conducting to learn more about the current transportation services and needs of the residents in Mohave and La Paz counties.

Transportation throughout both counties have been a hurdle for residents. The survey opens Monday and remains open until Aug. 30.

For more information call 928-377-4961 or email MaeganB@wacog.com.

Information provided by WACOG