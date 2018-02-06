Ordinance ratifying transaction privilege tax action sent to attorney general’s office

KINGMAN – With the Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) rate increase ratified by Council on Jan. 30, City Attorney Carl Cooper has sent the necessary and relevant paperwork to the attorney general’s office with the expectation that the AG’s office will find the matter has been properly corrected.

“I don’t know how they could,” Cooper said when asked if he thought the AG’s office would find any issues with the way Council remedied the situation. “We followed the statutory requirements to do it, and even looking at public comments, most people were pretty clear they knew it was a ratification process of the prior action.”

Council received a letter from the state attorney general’s office on Jan. 2, noting that the TPT rate increase approved on Aug. 15 was in violation of Arizona public meeting laws, as the Aug. 15 agenda did not specify that funds received from the tax increase would go toward capital improvement projects as well as pavement preservation.

Cooper sent to the attorney general’s office a letter stating that Council ratified the action. Included with the letter was a copy of the original ordinance 1830R, which removed the sunset clause and raised the TPT rate by 1 percent, and a copy of the new ordinance, 1853, which ratified the action.

Cooper added that if he doesn’t hear anything from the AG’s office within a few weeks, he will reach out to ensure everything’s up to speed.

“I think we handled it pretty well and took care of what we needed to take care of,” he said.