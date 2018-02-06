Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers maul Antelope, 41-18

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team finished off the regular season in grand fashion Monday night with a 41-18 victory against the No. 47 ranked Lady Rams (1-13, 1-8 2A West Region)

The 30th-ranked Lady Tigers (9-7, 8-2) are in good shape to make a play-in game after finishing second in the standings. State tournament brackets are announced Sunday.

Boys Basketball

Kingman Academy 57, Antelope 45

At KAHS, the Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team concluded the regular season Monday night by picking up a 57-45 win over No. 49 ranked Antelope (2-13, 0-9 2A West Region).

The 34th-ranked Academy (9-9, 7-3), which finished second in the 2A West Region standings, find out if it advances to the state tournament Sunday when brackets are released.