Traffic near Wickenburg may be slow Saturday

KINGMAN – Anyone traveling to Phoenix Saturday morning can expect slow-going through Wickenburg, where the parade route for the annual Gold Rush Days will close a portion of U.S. 60.

The closures are scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to noon between mileposts 107 and 110, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

Eastbound drivers who want to avoid the closure can use Vulture Mine Road north to U.S. 93, then take southbound U.S. 93 to reconnect to U.S. 60.

Westbound drivers can use the northbound U.S. 93 bypass to Vulture Mine Road, then southbound Vulture Mine Road back to U.S. 60.

Allow extra travel time and plan your route in advance to avoid delays.