Two arrested in connection with Fort Mohave double homicide

FORT MOHAVE – Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the double homicide that was reported Jan. 10 in the Fort Mohave area.

Francisco Javier Romero, 26, and Lamya Lynn Benchegroun, 26, both of Bullhead City, were arrested Friday by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives following an investigation into the homicide.

They’re being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of kidnapping.

The investigation continues, and no further details are available from MCSO.

Deputies went to a desert area east of Fort Mohave on Jan. 10 to investigate a report of a dead body found near a burned vehicle. They discovered a second body at the scene and found evidence that led them to believe it was a double homicide.