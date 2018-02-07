10 Things to Know for Today, Feb. 7, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Today:

1 - SUNNIER DAY ON WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rally as a late surge helps them regain almost half their losses from the day before, when they had their biggest plunge in 6½ years.

2 - STOPGAP SPENDING BILL ADVANCES

Buoyed by the sudden likelihood of a budget pact, U.S. lawmakers are on track avoid a repeat of last month's government shutdown.

3 - 'LIKE A SCIENCE FICTION MOVIE'

SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars.

4 - WHAT'S GIVING DEMOCRATS HOPE

Pennsylvania is crucial to the party's efforts to regain control of the U.S. House, and a recent redistricting decision gives that strategy a boost.

5 - PROGRESS REPORTED IN CUTTING-EDGE TREATMENT

A second patient has been treated in a historic gene editing study in California, and no major side effects or safety issues have emerged from the first man's treatment nearly three months ago.

6 - WHY 'BLACK PANTHER' IS A MUST-SEE

The black superhero film is an overdue cinematic landmark, the AP's Jake Coyle reports. But it's also simply ravishing grand-scale filmmaking.

7 - QUAKE STRIKES ALONG 'RING OF FIRE'

The magnitude-6.4 earthquake near the coast of Taiwan kills at least two people and injures more than 200 others.

8 - OUTLAYS FOR AMERICA'S LONGEST WAR CONTINUE

The Pentagon says the Afghan war is costing American taxpayers $45 billion a year, with no end in sight.

9 - HOW DISNEY IMAGINES THE FUTURE

The company's recent acquisitions and plans to launch two separate streaming services for sports and entertainment are a big bet on what the next generation of entertainment will look like.

10 - SKIERS TO SHARE PYEONGCHANG SPOTLIGHT

Separated in age by about a decade, Americans Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin head to the Olympics as the past, present and future of ski racing.