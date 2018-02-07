Half-Staff notification for Wednesday, Feb. 7

KINGMAN – Governor Doug Ducey has ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset today, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 to honor the life of 1st Sgt. Nicholas S. Amsberry of Mesa, Arizona, who died Monday in Germany.

First Sgt. Amsberry was deployed to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in support of operation Atlantic Resolve.

Flags will also be flown at half-staff on the day of his interment, which will be released as soon as possible.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

- Information provided by Arizona Department of Administration