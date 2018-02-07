Horoscopes | Feb. 7

Birthdays: Ashton Kutcher, 40; Chris Rock, 53; Garth Brooks, 56; James Spader, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Too much of anything will lead to disaster. Overindulgent tendencies will be costly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Overreacting, taking on too much or getting involved in something that will drain you emotionally or physically should be avoided. Look for creative solutions that will enable you to focus on making personal gains.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll face some setbacks if you let your peers influence you or take advantage of you emotionally. Stay on top of what matters to you and refuse to put anyone before your own interests.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t spend on products that promise the impossible. Focus on being creative and coming up with personal changes you can make that are within your price range.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll tend to end up in situations that are emotionally overbearing. Refrain from overly indulgent behavior or making promises you cannot keep.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If someone overreacts or tries to pick a fight, choose to move forward on your own. Trust in your instincts and you will avoid getting tangled up in someone else’s mess.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The past will come back to haunt you if you have left matters undone. Tie up loose ends, get your personal books and documents in order and know exactly where you stand.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Too much of anything will cause a problem. Stick to what’s reasonable and refuse to get involved in someone else’s melodrama.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Divulging a secret will cause an emotional response that can alter the way you or someone else feels. Try not to fuel the fire by making an assumption.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may have some great ideas, but don’t go overboard. Overspending or taking on too much financially, physically or emotionally will be your demise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sit tight, formulate your plan and be fully prepared to move forward. Know what you want, but don’t take what doesn’t belong to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t overdo it. Take stock of what is necessary and what isn’t.