Obituary | Barbara Ann Gregory

Barbara Ann Gregory passed away on Jan. 26, 2018 in Kingman, Arizona. She was born on Dec. 7, 1938 in Silver City, New Mexico to Emmett and Henrietta Fitzpatrick.

Barbara is preceded in death by her sisters, Lenny Plimmens, and Betty Graham; and parents, Emmett and Henrietta Fitzpatrick. She leaves behind her sons, Robert White and wife Denise, Emmett White and wife Theresea; sister, Bonnie Wells; 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com