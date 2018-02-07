Obituary | Celia Esquibel

Feb. 2, 1930- Feb. 2, 2018

Celia (Vinnie) Esquibel was born to Guadalupe and Amado Murillo in the Live Oak District of Miami, Arizona on Feb. 2, 1930. She entered into eternal rest in Kingman, Arizona on Feb. 2, 2018, her 88th birthday.

Celia came to Kingman, Arizona at the age of 15 after the passing of both her parents. She helped her eldest sister care for seven siblings until her marriage to Butch Esquibel on March 28, 1953. Three daughters blessed their lives as the couple put down deep roots in the Kingman area.

Celia’s passion was her family. She was selfless and generous, welcoming those who came to her door with hugs and constant encouragement. She also expressed her love for her family with the meals she created in her kitchen. Because she never measured anything, duplicating her recipes was quite a challenge. Everyone who sat at her table enjoyed her cooking. Her empanadas were legendary and she could make a great meal even when the cupboards seemed bare.

A gifted seamstress, Celia not only made stylish outfits for her daughters, but sewed beautiful creations for the girls’ Barbie dolls. When her youngest daughter became a teacher, she lent her talents to help with many classroom projects.

In her later years, Celia’s life was focused on her grandsons. She taught them their ABCs and the core values important to the family. She faithfully attended school programs, games, and graduations, always lending her love and encouragement to both of them.



Celia also had a “green thumb” and spent many hours tending her beloved plants and flowers. Both the front and back yard were filled with blooms and greenery as a result of her gardening skills.

Preceding Celia in death were her parents, Guadalupe and Amado Murillo, her husband, Butch Esquibel, her brothers, Gonzalo, Alfred, and Frank Murillo, and her sisters, Arlene Alvarado, Irene Torres, Lupe Gonzales, and Molly Delgado.



Celia is survived by her daughters, Viola (Dean) Pethers, Patty (George) Sedich, and Lisa (Kevin) Julle. She is also survived by her grandsons, Tyler and Kyle Julle, her brothers, Moe, Joseph, Torch, and Roger Murillo, and many nieces and nephews.

A rosary and memorial service will be held for friends and family on Feb. 9 at 2 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home located at 1701 Sycamore Ave. A graveside service will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.