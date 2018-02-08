A 54-year-old Kingman woman arrested for extreme DUI, assault

KINGMAN – Kelli Ellen Ferguson wasn’t going to let anyone stop her from leaving the scene of an accident, even if it meant dragging a witness 50 feet in her pickup truck.

Ferguson, 54, of Kingman, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level above 0.08 percent, extreme DUI with a blood-alcohol level above 0.20 percent, and leaving the scene of an accident, all misdemeanors.

She was also charged with aggravated assault, which is a felony.

Deputies from Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the area of Lum Avenue and Tommie Drive, where a silver truck had reportedly struck a parked vehicle.

The driver of the truck, identified by witnesses as Ferguson, tried to flee the scene after striking the parked vehicle.

A male witness tried to stop Ferguson from leaving by reaching into the truck for the keys in the ignition, but was dragged about 50 feet as Ferguson drove away. He suffered minor injuries.

Ferguson was booked into Mohave County Jail.