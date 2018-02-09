10 Things to Know for Today, Feb. 9, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Today:

1 - WHY WALL STREET IS FEELING QUEASY

Stocks plunge again, sending the Dow down 1,000 points, as investors continue to get out of the market after signs of rising inflation.

2 - 'RECKLESS AND IRRESPONSIBLE'

A bipartisan budget deal in the Republican-led Congress would send the annual federal deficit soaring beyond $1 trillion, souring some in the GOP who have been railing for years against government spending.

3 - WHERE RARE DISPLAY OF UNITY IS PLAYING OUT

On Friday night, the world will witness a truly extraordinary moment: An Olympics convening in South Korea with the participation of its nuclear rival, North Korea.

4 - PRESSURE MOUNTS ON WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF

Questions swirl about John Kelly's defense of a senior aide, whom he fought to keep in one of the West Wing's most sensitive jobs after multiple accusations of spousal abuse.

5 - PHILLY CELEBRATES FIRST SUPER BOWL TITLE

Hundreds of thousands of deliriously happy Eagles fans jam Broad Street for a parade to celebrate the NFL championship many of them never thought they'd see.

6 - INVESTIGATORS REPORT GRISLY FIND

Toronto police say they've recovered the remains of at least six people from planters on a property connected to an alleged serial killer who worked as a landscaper.

7 - NOTORIOUS MILITANTS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

Two British members of an IS insurgent cell commonly dubbed "The Beatles" and known for beheading hostages are captured by the American-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

8 - WHO'S PUTTING GROCERIES ON FAST TRACK

Amazon is bringing its speedy delivery to Whole Foods, with plans to roll out two-hour delivery this year to those who pay for Amazon's $99-a-year Prime membership.

9 - TWITTER MAKES MONEY FOR FIRST TIME

The company beats Wall Street's cautious expectations with its first quarterly profit in history — but that isn't going to solve the company's broader problems any time soon.

10 - HOW CLEVELAND IS RETOOLING FOR STRETCH RUN

The Cavs completely change their look — and perhaps their chances of winning a championship this season — with a stunning sequence of deals at the NBA trade deadline.