Gates Avenue to close for street improvements

KINGMAN – Gates Avenue between Stockton Hill Road and Main Street will be closed for street improvements for two weeks, day and night, starting at 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12, until 5 p.m. Feb. 26.

A detour on Robinson and Golden Gate avenues will take traffic around the project. Residents who live within the project limits will have access to their homes during the construction, but there may be delays associated with the work activities. Using alternate routes while the work takes place is recommended.

Rummel Construction will complete the street improvements.

For more information, call the city engineering office at 928-753-8122 or email eng@cityofkingman.gov.