Kingman man tied up and had vehicle stolen, police say

KINGMAN – Andrew Lee Higbee, 31, of Kingman, was arrested Wednesday for suspected robbery and stealing a vehicle from a home in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue.

According to a Kingman Police Department report, a 62-year-old man living in the home answered a knock on his front door at about 7 p.m. Tuesday from a woman asking to use his phone.

He allowed her inside, at which time she unlocked the back door and a man suspected to be Higbee entered the home. The suspects tied up the resident and put him a closet.

The victim heard his vehicle start up and drive away, and was able to free himself and call police. His car, a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser, was entered into a national data base for stolen vehicles. Other items were stolen from the home.

An ADOT officer spotted the vehicle on Wednesday heading into Kingman from Golden Valley and pulled the driver over after he exited Interstate 40 at Stockton Hill Road, stopping him in the KRMC parking lot along Beverly Avenue.

Kingman Police responded to the call, and the driver was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail. The investigation of the robbery is ongoing, police said.

Higbee was arraigned in Kingman Justice Court on charges of unlawful means of transportation Thursday.