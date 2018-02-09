MAGNET reports $8,000 in drugs seized

KINGMAN – The drug enforcement team known as MAGNET served a search warrant and arrested five people early Wednesday morning in connection with a drug investigation.

Detectives from Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement team search a home in the 5000 block of Ross Drive and arrested the following people:

Fernando Galino Jacobo, 28, of Kingman, on charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and weapons misconduct; Yolanda Jacobo, 43, of Kingman, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia; Julio Dagoberto Galindo, 25, of Kingman, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; Lisbette Galindo, 24, of Kingman, on charges of child abuse; and Luis Alberto Castro, 24, of Kingman, on charges of child abuse and theft.

Detectives reportedly seized over 60 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of heroin, 3 grams of cocaine and a stolen firearm. The street value of the drugs was over $8,000.

A 6-year-old child was living in the home, but not present at the time of the search and arrests. The suspects were booked into Mohave County Jail.