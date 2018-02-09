Updated*** Prep Basketball: Lady Vols knock off Cactus Shadows for first postseason win

KINGMAN – Hallie Powell took an inbound pass with 3.9 seconds remaining, drove the length of the court and made a layup that gave the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team a 44-42 win at No. 13 Cactus Shadows in a 4A State Tournament play-in game in Cave Creek Thursday.

"We knew they were going to press us man-to-man, so we designed a play to screen and spring both Sadie (Snay) and Cassidy (Torrey) loose,” Lee Williams girls basketball coach Jerry Arave said. “From there, Madison Arave would get them the ball and whoever got it was supposed to take two dribbles and then fire a half-court shot."

Madison Arave couldn’t get the ball to Snay because she was double-teamed, and the Lady Falcons defense denied Torrey the ball. Powell was the Lady Vols’ safety valve, and Arave hit her in stride.

Lee Williams came back from a six-point deficit with four minutes remaining. It was the Lady Vols’ first postseason win in program history.

No. 20-seeded Lee Williams jumped out to a 10-7 lead after the first quarter and extended its advantage to 21-10 at the half. The Lady Vols couldn’t carry over the momentum into the third quarter though, as the Lady Falcons outscored them by an 18-8 margin.

Lee Williams still held a 29-28 lead heading into the final quarter and made sure Cactus Shadows didn’t pull off a come-from-behind victory by making 11-of-13 at the free-throw line.

The Lady Falcons didn’t go down without a fight though – sinking three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. But it didn’t prove to be enough as eight different Lady Vols scored at least two points each.

Sadie Snay led Lee Williams with 11 points, while Kaylee Bond scored eight and Hayle Davis and Madison Arave chipped in six points each.

The Lady Vols now await their opponent in the first round when the bracket is announced at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. According to azpreps365.com, “Teams ranked No. 1 through No. 8 along with the eight winning teams from the conference play-in tournament will make up the 16-team state tournament.

“The bracket will be seeded according to the overall ranking of the 16 teams and will consist of four rounds and will be single elimination.”

ORIGINAL POST

KINGMAN – The first time was the charm for the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team.

The Lady Vols knocked off No. 13-seeded Cactus Shadows, 44-42, Thursday night in a 4A State Tournament play-in game for their first postseason win in program history.

No. 20-seeded Lee Williams jumped out to a 10-7 lead after the first quarter and extended its advantage to 21-10 at the half. The Lady Vols couldn’t carry over the momentum into the third quarter though, as the Lady Falcons outscored them by an 18-8 margin.

Lee Williams still held a 29-28 lead heading into the final quarter and made sure Cactus Shadows didn’t pull off a come-from-behind victory by making 11-of-13 at the free-throw line.

The Lady Falcons didn’t go down without a fight though – sinking three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. But it didn’t prove to be enough as eight different Lady Vols scored at least two points each.

Sadie Snay led Lee Williams with 11 points, while Kaylee Bond scored eight and Hayle Davis and Madison Arave chipped in six points each.

The Lady Vols now await their opponent in the first round when the bracket is announced at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. According to azpreps365.com, “Teams ranked No. 1 through No. 8 along with the eight winning teams from the conference play-in tournament will make up the 16-team state tournament.

“The bracket will be seeded according to the overall ranking of the 16 teams and will consist of four rounds and will be single elimination.”