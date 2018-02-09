Weather Alert: National Weather Service issues wind advisory

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has issued a weekend wind advisory for northwest Arizona, southern Nevada and southeast California, with estimated wind speeds of 25-35 mph and gusting up to 45 mph Saturday evening and into Sunday morning.

Isolated higher gusts could reach 55 mph, especially along the Colorado River Valley and eastern Mojave Desert.

Also, isolated showers are possible across Mohave County, NWS said in a Friday briefing.

Visibility on the roads could be reduced due to blowing dust and sand, and high-profile vehicles could get caught in hazardous crosswinds. Loose or unsecured objects such as trash cans may be blown away.

Boating conditions on Lake Mead and the Colorado River will be dangerous due to strong winds and significant wave activity.