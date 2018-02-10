10 Things to Know for Today, Feb. 10, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - HOUSE PASSES BUDGET DEAL

Lawmakers narrowly pass a sweeping bipartisan budget accord, ending a government shutdown and clearing a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs.

2 - KIM JONG UN'S SISTER BEGINS UNPRECEDENTED SOUTH KOREA VISIT

Kim Yo Jong becomes the first member of her family to visiat the South since the Korean War as part of a high-level delegation attending the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

3 - IN COLD, POOR SOUTH KOREAN MOUNTAINS, WINTER OLYMPICS BEGIN

After two failed bids, billions of dollars in preparation and national debate about whether it's all worth it, the Winter Olympics open in Pyeongchang with a gala ceremony.

4 - ASIAN, EUROPEAN MARKETS FOLLOW DOW INDUSTRIALS LOWER

Global stock prices sink after the blue chip index plummeted more than 1,000 points and entered a correction following a weeklong sell-off.

5 - WHAT MARKET CORRECTION MAY PORTEND

The stock market may just have fired off a warning shot to the Trump administration and Congress about their plans to blow up the size of the federal deficit.

6 - HOW TRUMP PLANS TO LOWER DRUG PRICES

The U.S. president will propose lowering prescription drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries by allowing them to share in rebates that drug companies pay to insurers and middlemen.

7 - OUTSPOKEN #METOO ADVOCATE ACCUSED OF MISCONDUCT

California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia is accused of groping a staffer of a fellow lawmaker in the dugout after a legislative softball game in 2014.

8 - OBAMA-BACKED COMMITTEE TARGETING RACES IN 11 STATES

A Democratic group backed by the former president says it plans to invest millions of dollars in state-level elections this year, with its heaviest focus on Ohio.

9 - 'IT'S GOING TO NOT BE OK'

Former "The Apprentice" contestant and White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman says on "Celebrity Big Brother" that things are going to be "so bad" in America under Trump.

10 - WHY CAVALIERS MAY HAVE SHAKEN UP ROSTER

The Cavs trade nearly half their players at the NBA's trade deadline, in part to convince superstar LeBron James to stay in Cleveland.