State Roundup: Vols’ Wayman wins two matches at state

KINGMAN – Jimmy Wayman led the Lee Williams High School wrestling team at the Division III State Tournament as the sophomore picked up two victories at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

Wayman (145) started off action Friday by pinning Show Low’s Carter Long. In his next match, Wayman dropped a 7-0 decision to Walden Grove’s Evan Killgore. Wayman then defeated Salpointe Catholic’s Aiden Keith by a score of 6-1 in the consolation bracket, before being eliminated with a 3-2 loss to Mingus’ Lucas Svoboda.

Dylan Shaffer (170) also won his opening-round match Friday with a 3-2 decision over American Leadership Academy’s Mark Dietze.

Shaffer dropped in the consolation bracket when Show Low’s Jackson Allen pinned him. Shaffer couldn’t bounce back with a win though, as the senior was eliminated with a 3-0 loss to Walden Grove’s Ricardo Avelar.

Johnathan Montoya (160) rounded out the Lee Williams state qualifiers. The senior didn’t fare as well as his teammates, but he did have a tough first round match against Chino Valley’s Keller Rock (34-1).

Rock won by pin to put Montoya in the consolation bracket, where he was eliminated by Casa Grande’s Zane Webster.

Boys Basketball

3A Tournament

The Kingman High School boys basketball team earned the No. 24 seed in 3A State Championship when brackets were announced Saturday evening. The Bulldogs (9-9, 5-5 3A West Region) open action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the road against No. 9-seed Page (12-6, 7-3 3A North Region).

“We kind of figured that it was going to be Page,” said Kingman head coach Nick Juby. “We are excited to go, no matter who we are going to be play.”

2A Tournament

The Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team is the No. 24 seed in the 2A State Championship.

The Tigers (9-9, 7-3 2A West Region) will travel to No. 9-seed Thatcher (12-6, 9-3 2A East) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a play-in game.

Girls Basketball

4A Tournament

The No. 14-seed Lee Williams High School girls basketball team will face No. 3-seed Flagstaff at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in round one of the 4A State Championship.

Lee Williams (10-8, 6-6 4A Grand Canyon Region) dropped both meetings with the Lady Eagles (18-1, 12-0) this season, a 71-21 loss on Dec. 5 and a 59-25 setback on Jan. 12.

3A Tournament

The Kingman High School girls basketball team earned the No. 23 seed in the 3A State Championships.

The Lady Bulldogs (11-7, 6-4 3A Region) open play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road against No. 10 Sabino (13-5, 9-3 3A South).

2A Tournament

The Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team is the No. 24 seed in the 2A State Championship.

The Lady Tigers (9-7, 8-2 2A West Region) will travel to No. 9-seed Alchesay (11-7, 8-4 2A North Region) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a play-in game.