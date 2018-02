Events Calendar | February 11, 2018

TODAY

Karaoke

7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness

7:30 a.m., gates open. 9:30 a.m. racing starts at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.



MONDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

TUESDAY

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Bingo at 6:30 p.m., Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

Blood Drive

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Kingman Regional Medical Center, 3269 Stockton Hill Road. www.bloodhero.com

VALENTINE’S DAY

ASH WEDNESDAY

WEDNESDAY

Blood Drive

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Kingman Regional Medical Center, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, Cerbat/Hualapai Conference rooms. www.bloodhero.com.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

Dolan Springs Trail System regular meeting

6 p.m. Chamber of Commerce in Dolan Springs.

Speed Dating

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at “The House of Hops” 312 E. Beale St. 928-753-2337.

Rickety Cricket Valentine’s Day Dinner

5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. at Rickety Cricket Brewing, 312 Beale St. Reservations Only, Please sign up early due to limited seating. Call for prices and menu. 928-263-8444.

Valentine’s Day in Valentine

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. “Keepers of the Wild Nature Park” in Valentine, Arizona, East of Kingman on Historic Route 66. 928-769-1800.

THURSDAY

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

Blood Drive

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Mohave Community College, McNeal Campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave. Rm. 240. www.bloodhero.com.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open,, bingo at 6:30 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave..

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

Concert Pianist

7 p.m. at the Kingman Presbyterian Church, 2425 Detroit Ave. Free to the public. 928-753-5858.

Kingman Turtles Live Action Parody

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St. https://www.ticketor.com/jam-entertainment-live/default.

SUNDAY, FEB. 18

Karaoke

7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.