Fourth year running, MCC will not raise tuition

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will not to raise tuition next year, which means the college has not touched the tuition rate in four years.

At the February meeting of the MCC Board of Governors, College administrators recommended tuition remain unchanged and the board unanimously agreed.

MCC student Brittney Manson said she was pleased when she heard about the decision. She said she thinks most students realize that colleges and universities often raise tuition rates every year or two, and the students will be very happy that MCC is holding firm at $81 per credit.

“I think that is a huge benefit for us because everything can get pretty expensive, and I’m glad that MCC is fighting to keep college affordable for us,” said Manson, a second year MCC student on the Lake Havasu City Campus.

Many MCC students are balancing school, work and family life and they know the value of a dollar and their own time, said MCC Student Nina Martorano.

“I’m studying radiologic technology and looking forward to jumping into a good career with good pay, and without the affordable tuition at MCC it would be much harder to make this happen,” Martorano said.

During the Board of Governors meeting, MCC President Dr. Michael Kearns pointed out that MCC is the only college in the state to keep tuition the same over a four-year period.

“This means students’ financial aid dollars stretch farther, scholarship dollars stretch farther, this really makes a difference for our students,” Kearns said.

Board of Governors Trustee Dr. Julie Bare noted that it is impressive and rare for a college to avoid raising tuition for so many years.

“It is commendable we’ve gone four straight years and had no increase,” Bare said. “It’s a point of pride that the college is able to provide services that, according to student surveys, are above and beyond expectations.”

The college faculty, staff and administration work hard to ensure quality and value are realized at all levels, which is a big reason the college is able to offer such an affordable tuition rate, according to MCC Spokesman James Jarman.

The decision to leave tuition untouched means MCC students will be able to take advantage of some of the lowest rates in the country. For Arizona residents the cost of one college credit at MCC will remain $81. The cost for MCC students who live in Alaska, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington or Wyoming, along with active-duty military, will stay at $121.50 per credit hour.

Out of state students who do not live in the 14 other western states will pay $283.50 per credit hour. MCC, along with colleges and universities in the states listed above, are part of the Western Undergraduate Exchange partnership, which allows students from those states to reap steep nonresident tuition discounts.

The MCC Board also voted to continue the tuition benefits for first time MCC students who pay only 50 percent of tuition for their first class. Senior citizens get a 50 percent discount on tuition for all classes.

The college also has 20 university transfer partners, so students who want a four-year degree can start at MCC and pay the low tuition for college credits, then transfer those credits to a university where they can complete their bachelor’s degree.

High school students in the MCC district can earn college credits at no cost through dual enrollment courses. High school students and their parents should contact MCC for more information about the Dual Enrollment program.

The sign up period for summer classes at MCC begins April 2, and fall registration begins April 16.