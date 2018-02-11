Grant funds could help with Kingman’s roads

KINGMAN – Bill Shilling told City Council at last week’s regularly scheduled meeting there are potential projects Kingman could embark on which could receive Community Development Block Grant funds for 2018.

Shilling, grant and project administrator for the City of Kingman, also presented to Council where the CDBG funds would come from. The process starts at Housing and Urban Development, funnels through to the Arizona Department of Housing, then to the Western Arizona Council of Governments, and finally down to Kingman.

Shilling explained there are two sources of funding. The State Regional Account consists of 85 percent of Arizona’s allocated funds from HUD. ADOH and WACOG then work together to decide the method of distribution, which Shilling said was decided on years ago between the five communities in Kingman’s region. This being an even year makes it Kingman’s turn to make grant applications.

“We found years ago that it’s easier to do this, and it’s more effective,” Shilling said. “We can do bigger, better projects every two years, administer them better every two years, than to apply every year and get smaller projects done that way,” Shilling said.

State Special Projects is the second source of funding and comprises the remaining 15 percent. This funding is competitive and goes to projects that are immediately ready to proceed and which will be completed within 18 months. ADOH decides what projects will receive this latter type of funding.

According to the Arizona Department of Housing’s website, “CDBG funds may be utilized to address a wide variety of community needs, including construction or renovation of various infrastructure projects such as water, wastewater and solid waste facilities, streets and flood control projects …”

Kingman would receive approximately $1,334,542 in funding for that two year period to put toward projects. Three staff-recommended ADA projects were identified by the street department.

These projects include continuing the improvements started in late 2017 on the El Trovatore Hill portion of Andy Devine Avenue and would move from Fifth Street west to Beale Street at a cost of $364,000; ADA improvements on Stockton Hill Road from Airway Avenue to Gordon Drive, costing $490,500; and lastly ADA upgrades to Andy Devine Avenue from Hualapai Mountain Road to Michael Street, costing $846,000.

Council is set to prioritize these projects at its meeting Feb. 20, and the grant application is due to WACOG by April 15.