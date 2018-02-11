Obituary | Dorothy Mae “Totsy” Vance

Dorothy Mae “Totsy” Vance passed away on Jan. 23, 2018, in Kingman, Arizona.

Dorothy was born in St. Louis, Missouri on Sep. 29, 1929. Her parents were William and Mildred Loughlin. In 1931, she moved with her family to Ramona, California where her dad homesteaded 160 acres. In 1940, the family moved to the small community of Suncrest east of San Diego, California.

She married James Younghusband. They raised their four children in Suncrest. During that time, she was a member of the Fire Department’s Women’s Auxiliary, a founding member of the crest School P.T.A. and published a community newsletter.

In 1971, she married George Vance.

In 1999, shortly after retiring from food management at the Home of Guiding Hands, Dorothy moved to Kingman, Arizona. She volunteered at both the Kingman Hospital and for the Joan and Diana Hospice Home. Dorothy also loved to cook, garden, crochet, and knit.

Dorothy leaves a brother and sister, Norman Loughlin and Jean Smith, two sons, Norman (Kathy) and John (Vickie) Younghusband, all in Kingman, and a daughter, Cindy (Dave) Slater, of Highland, California. Dorothy also leaves seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. One son, Jimmy Younghusband, preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Feb. 17, 2018 at the Kingman Ranch Mobile Home Park’s recreation hall at 5 p.m. The address is 1201 Jagerson Ave., Kingman, Arizona.