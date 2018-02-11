Obituary | Troy Elbert Dobbs

Troy Elbert Dobbs, 84, of Kingman passed away on Feb. 6, 2018. He was born on Nov. 14, 1933 in Kirkland, Texas to Edgar and Pertie Dobbs (Thomas).

Troy is survived by his loving Wife Gemma Dobbs and Sister Earnestine Dusi of Pasa Robles, California, along with numerous nieces, nephews and relatives.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com To send a FREE Card to the family go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.