Teacher shortage discussed at educational forum

KINGMAN- The shortage of teachers was the hot topic at the Mohave Republican Forum Wednesday. Mohave County superintendent Mike File, KUSD assistant superintendent Jeri Wolsey, and KAOL executive director Susan Chan each touched on the topic of the teacher shortage, and also spoke on low funding and reinstating corporal punishment.

The shortage of teachers has been at an all-time high due to low funding. According to File, there were 2,000 empty teaching positions by winter break. In KUSD, there are 17 long-term substitute teachers this school year.

According to Wolsey, it is hard to get a qualified teacher to Arizona and even more so in Kingman.

“Teacher shortage is a systemic problem,” Chan said “We don’t pay them enough because we don’t get funded enough from the state.”

The three educators covered whether schools should stop suspending students and reinstate corporal punishment. According to File, in the state of Arizona corporal punishment is legal, but school boards need to adopt the policy.

Wolsey sees another way to go. At KUSD, alternative schools have seen successful outcomes. According to Wolsey, students that go back to their respected schools from alternative schools aren’t ever seen at the alternative schools again.