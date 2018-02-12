4 injured in 3-vehicle accident on US 93 Sunday evening

WHITE HILLS – One person was flown to a hospital in Las Vegas and three others were transported by ambulance to Kingman Regional Medical Center after a three-vehicle accident Sunday night on U.S. Highway 93.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 10:27 p.m. on northbound U.S. 93 at milepost 34, just north of Rosie’s Den.

The collision involved an 18-wheel semitruck, Chevrolet pickup and Ford pickup. The northbound lanes were closed for several hours.

The people taken to KRMC were treated and released. No further details were available on the condition of the person taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Lake Mohave Rancho Fire District responded to the accident, but was unable to provide any information as the fire chief was in meetings all day, a district employee said.