Kiersten Edwards represents Kaol as Student Rotarian

Kiersten Edwards recently was honored as the Kingman Rotary Club student Rotarian. Kiersten is currently a member of the senior class at the Kingman Academy of Learning. She was nominated as the student rotarian as a result of her high academic and extracurricular success.

Kiersten’s extracurricular activities include National Honor Society, president of FBLA, student council senior class president, and one of the founding members of the Renaissance Club. She has also volunteered throughout her high school career with KRMC, the Kingman Cancer Fair and ARC. Additionally, she has played basketball for KAOL during her entire four years of high school.



Upon graduation, Kiersten will be enrolling at Northern Arizona University and studying environmental science. The Kingman Rotary Club is proud of Kiersten and wished her the best success. She is a true student leader of the Kingman community.

