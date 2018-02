Pictured from left to right are: Front row - Thomas Doxtader (Age 11), Nathan Henry (Age 9), and Issabella Mowery (Age 10). Back row - Aaron Barnes (Age 11), Korah Martin (Age 11), and Sara Glosch (Age 10). These are the January winners for the Larson Lifeskills Award for cooperation. These students have put in hard work to help other classmates and assist to make a successful learning environment.