Man killed by Kingman Police Saturday night

KINGMAN – An unidentified man was killed Saturday by a police officer who was responding to a domestic violence call at the Zuni Village RV Park, 2840 Airway Ave.

Kingman Police Department was called to the RV park around 8:15 p.m., and the officer spoke with the person who reported the possible domestic violence incident.

The officer then attempted to contact the people in the RV where the alleged domestic violence happened.

The male suspected confronted the officer and a fight ensued, at which point the man was shot. No officers or bystanders were hurt.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and did not release the names of the deceased or the officer involved in the shooting.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave by KPD, which is standard procedure while the investigation is ongoing. Additional details on the shooting will be released as the investigation continues, MCSO spokeswoman Susan Callahan said.