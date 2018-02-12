State Briefs | Phoenix police ID firefighter arrested in station thefts

PHOENIX (AP) – Phoenix police have identified a 36-year-old city firefighter who is accused of entering fire stations and stealing from fellow firefighters, sometimes after setting trash fires to keep crews away.

Ryan Donahue remains jailed after being arrested Friday on suspicion of theft, arson, burglary and criminal damage.

Online court records don’t indicate whether Donahue has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Police say surveillance and tips led to the arrest of Donahue, an 11-year Phoenix Fire Department employee who worked as a rover rotating among fire stations.

According to police, Donahue committed the thefts while off-duty and while crews were out on calls.

Police say several firefighters reported cash missing from their wallets as well as from collections to pay for food.

Tucson police say elderly woman shot husband, then herself

TUCSON (AP) – Tucson police say they are investigating a murder-suicide case after an elderly woman shot her husband and then herself.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, a police spokesman, said in a statement Friday that officers were called the previous evening to a property rented by the couple.

The landlord told officers she had received a letter from one of the residents telling her to call police to recover their bodies. Officers found the couple's bodies with gunshot wounds inside the home.

The couple has been identified as 85-year-old Bill Drake and 71-year-old Margaret Hoyt.

Police say Hoyt's notes inside the home explained that her husband was suffering from serious health problems. She also gave directions to officers for their property and pets.

Investigators hadn't determined Friday when the couple died.

Woman sentenced for marijuana possession, assaulting agent

TUCSON (AP) – A Huachuca City woman who has acknowledged injuring a Border Patrol agent during a marijuana smuggling attempt was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Katherine Rose Sparks had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

She was sentenced Thursday.

In her plea deal, Sparks acknowledged she drove an SUV to a border area near Naco in February 2017 to pick up two marijuana bundles when she was spotted by agents who then followed her as she traveled away.

Eventually, Sparks crashed the SUV in a ditch, caused a vehicle door to trap an agent’s knee and dragged him a dirt road as she drove away.

The agent had to undergo surgery.

Sparks was later arrested.

Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested in homicide in Flagstaff area

FLAGSTAFF (AP) – Authorities say a man is jailed in the death of another man found lying unconscious on a road near Flagstaff after an area resident called 911 to report a fight in progress.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Collin Tarr was arrested and booked on suspicion of second-degree homicide after being identified as a suspect in the killing Friday in Kachina Village.

The victim’s name wasn’t released.

The Sheriff’s Office says no other suspects are believed to be involved but that the investigation continues.

Online court records don’t indicate whether Tarr has an attorney who could comment on the allegation.

Flagstaff police: Officers fatally shoot man who pointed gun

FLAGSTAFF (AP) – Flagstaff police say two officers fatally shot a 78-year-old man who pointed a gun at a woman and the officers.

Sgt. Cory Runge says the incident occurred Friday night in the downtown area after officers responded to a report of an armed man confronting a woman.

Runge says John Hamilton of Flagstaff was shot after he ignored repeated commands from the officers over several minutes to drop his gun and not wave it around.

No officers were injured. The two officers who fired at Hamilton were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Runge says such an investigation is standard in such incidents and that it will be conducted by a multiagency team.

Police say woman was fatally run over by an RV in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale are investigating the death of a woman who reportedly was run over and killed by an RV backing up at WestWorld.

They say two people were in the process of backing up an RV when the woman was fatally struck Saturday.

Police say speed and impairment don't appear to be factors in the incident, which remains under investigation.