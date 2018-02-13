10 Things to Know for Today, Feb. 13, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - WHO'S REVERSING YEARS OF GOP DOGMA

Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget that would usher in a new era of $1 trillion-plus federal deficits and never comes close to promising a balanced budget.

2 - OLYMPICS LIVING UP TO THEIR NAME

It's the Winter Olympics — for sure — with temperatures around zero and winds reaching 50 mph.

3 - WHICH WARHORSE ISN'T READY FOR RETIREMENT

The B-52, which people have called "aging" seemingly for ages, is now likely to outlive its younger, snazzier brother bombers, the swing-wing B-1 and the stealthy B-2.

4 - 'WE'RE BASICALLY SAYING THIS IS OUR HOLIDAY'

"Galentine's Day" — women celebrating women — started as a fictional holiday. But this year, many women are turning the day into part of the #MeToo movement.

5 - OFFICIAL PORTRAITS OF THE OBAMAS UNVEILED

The former president jokes that the artist who painted his likeness ignored his request for less gray hair and "smaller ears."

6 - CAUSE OF DEADLY CRASH STILL A MYSTERY

Emergency teams search a snowy field outside Moscow for clues to the crash of a Russian airliner that killed all 71 people on board.

7 - SCARE FOR TRUMP FAMILY

Donald Trump Jr.'s wife is taken to a New York hospital as a precaution after she opens an envelope addressed to her husband containing an unidentified white powder. Police later say the substance wasn't dangerous.

8 - WHAT'S LATEST SIGN OF CLIMATE CHANGE

Melting ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica are speeding up the already fast pace of sea level rise, new satellite research shows.

9 - VIC DAMONE DEAD AT 89

The singer's easy-listening romantic ballads brought him million-selling records and sustained a half-century show biz career.

10 - VIRGINIA TAKES TOP SPOT

The Cavaliers, despite an OT home loss on Saturday, climb to No. 1 in the AP men's basketball poll for the first time in more than 35 years.