Horoscopes | Feb. 13

Birthdays: Mena Suvari, 39; Kelly Hu, 50; Peter Gabriel, 68; Stockard Channing, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotional matters will escalate quickly, requiring you to think fast to counter any problems. Remain calm and refuse to let anyone pressure you into something you feel isn’t in your best interest.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a concerted effort to do things for the benefit of everyone, including you. The more versatile your actions are, the easier it will be to convince others to help you reach your goal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A business trip or meeting will bring about new ideas and positive changes. Don’t sit back when you can be instrumental in the way things move forward.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a closer look at your personal finances. Emotional spending should be monitored carefully.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Nurture the relationships that are healthy and helpful and reconsider your connection to those who promote reckless spending or irresponsible behavior. Positive personal changes should be your top priority.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Live within your means and only promise what you know you can deliver. Too much of anything will lead to trouble.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Shy away from people who are too conservative or not able to grasp what you are trying to accomplish. It’s best not to present what you are working toward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let your emotions or insecurities take over. Put your ego aside and be willing to go the distance for someone you love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Embrace what life has to offer. Participate and take pride in what you know and do well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotional impulses must be monitored carefully. Jumping into action or saying something risky or impractical will lead to hardship.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get involved in something that will help you bring about self-improvements. An exercise routine that will fine-tune your mind and body will not go unnoticed.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your projects small and doable. If you expand too quickly or let someone interfere, you will not reach your target.