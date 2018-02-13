Letter | Nancy Tybroski: There are plenty of quotes that prove we were founded to be a Christian nation

I have read the same arguments against the idea that our Founding Fathers were Christians and did not intend for Christianity to play a part in the formation of our country. I’ve seen the same quotes over and over, yet there are thousands of quotes by more than John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and George Washington.

They are not the only Founding Fathers for the American Revolution. However, there are also many quotes by them that state exactly the opposite view expressed by Aleeta Stamn. Just a few examples:

John Adams wrote June 21, 1776: "Statesmen, my Dear Sir, may plan and speculate for liberty, but it is religion and morality alone which can establish the principles upon which freedom can securely stand.”

June 26, 1796: “The Christian religion is, above all the religions that ever prevailed or existed in ancient or modern times, the religion of wisdom, virtue, equity and humanity, let the Blackguard Paine say what he will; it is resignation to God, it is goodness itself to man." – Diary entry, referring to Paine's opinion of Christianity.

John Quincy Adams wrote on July 4,1837: "Is it not that in the chain of human events, the birthday of the nation is indissolubly linked with the birthday of the Savior? – (T)hat it forms a leading event in the progress of the gospel dispensation? Is it not that the Declaration of Independence first organized the social compact on the foundation of the Redeemer’s mission upon earth? – (T)hat it laid the cornerstone of human government upon the first precepts of Christianity and gave to the world the first irrevocable [absolute] pledge of the fulfillment of the prophecies announced directly from heaven at the birth of the savior and predicted by the greatest of the Hebrew prophets 600 years before.”

Benjamin Franklin, addressing the Constutional Convention, June 28, 1787: “I have lived, sir, a long time and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth – that God governs in the affairs of men. ... We have been assured, sir, in the sacred writings that ‘except the Lord build (the house) they labor in vain that build it.’ I firmly believe this; and I also believe that without His concurring aid we shall succeed in this political building no better than the Builders of Babel: We shall be divided by our little partial local interests; our projects will be confounded, and we ourselves shall be become a reproach and a byword down to future age. And what is worse, mankind may hereafter this unfortunate instance, despair of establishing governments by human wisdom, and leave it to chance, war, and conquest.

“I therefore beg leave to move – that henceforth prayers imploring the assistance of heaven, and its blessings on our deliberations, be held in this assembly every morning before we proceed to business, and that one or more of the clergy of this city be requested to officiate in that service."

George Washington wrote: "It is impossible to rightly govern the world without God and Bible.

"The General hopes and trusts that every officer and man will endeavor to live and act as becomes a Christian soldier defending the dearest rights and liberties of his country."

I could go on and on. America may no longer be a Christian nation, to our great detriment, but there is no doubt it was founded on Christian principles.

Nancy Tybroski

Kingman Resident