HACKBERRY – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal crash between a train and a truck early Tuesday morning west of the Hackberry Road railroad crossing northeast of Kingman.

A 70-year-old was driving his Ford truck westbound on the tracks when it was struck by a westbound train, killing the driver. The report came in at 3:07 a.m.

The train conductor and crew were not injured. The victim’s name is being withheld, pending further investigation.