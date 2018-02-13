Letter | Mike Lipskin: Questions abound about City’s Economic Development Department

Recently, City of Kingman’s interim manager Jim Bacon made prospectively logical comments about the Economic Development Department.

However, he has not supplied vital information about the EDD: 1) Why a staff of 7 employees? 2) What are they being paid? 3)What are their qualifications and career history that show they will be useful to EDD? 4) What was the procedure used for hiring the staff? 5) Who is paying for EDD’s operation? 6) Will it’s meetings and actions be of public record?.

And Friday, Mr. Bacon announced creation of an EDD advisory committee and search for a “permanent” EDD director. Some of the same questions above should be answered regarding these staffings, and as important, data must be public showing if there are any conflicts of interest by the appointments, e.g.: Would any in decision-making roles personally benefit from EDD’s activities or recommendations?

In 2016, Diane Richards was charged with embezzling more than $1 million from the city over a period of time. No city official answered questions on who and how she was appointed, why no oversight, and how they chose her replacement.

There is no reason to suggest that Bacon or any of his appointees are of Ms. Richards’ character, but Kingman still deserves a complete response to these queries.