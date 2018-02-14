10 Things to Know for Today, Feb. 14, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - WHO'S RAISING RED FLAG ON MEDDLING

Three top U.S. intelligence officials say that they have seen evidence of Russian meddling in the upcoming midterm elections — part of what they say is Moscow's escalating cyber assault on American and European democracies.

2 - FBI CONTRADICTS WHITE HOUSE

The agency says it gave the Trump administration information on multiple occasions last year about a top aide accused of domestic abuse. The aide resigned abruptly only last week.

3 - EMBARRASSING BLOW FOR ISRAEL'S PM

Israeli police recommend that Prime Minister Netanyahu be indicted on bribery and other charges in a pair of corruption cases.

4 - WHAT'S SPOOKING US INVESTORS

After nearly a decade of being all but invisible, inflation — or the fear of it — is back.

5 - COURT DECISION BOOSTS 'DREAMERS'

A federal judge rules Trump's administration didn't offer "legally adequate reasons" for ending a program that spared many immigrants from deportation if they were brought to US as kids.

6 - PLENTY TO CELEBRATE IN NEW ORLEANS

Tens of thousands of revelers take to the streets for parades and rowdy fun as Mardi Gras caps the Carnival season in a city with a celebration of its own, its 300th anniversary.

7 - GLOBAL WARMING GETTING COLD SHOULDER

The Trump administration is targeting climate science programs across an array of federal agencies.

8 - HOW MATTEL IS DOUBLING DOWN ON UNO

The company is launching the new card game Dos in hopes of giving its nearly 50-year-old Uno brand a second life.

9 - TRIAL BEGINS FOR MAN ACCUSED OF SEX WITH 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL

The case in a Paris suburb has rekindled debate on the lack in France of a legal age of sexual consent.

10 - WHY KATIE COURIC'S ON THIN ICE

The veteran TV anchor tweets an apology to the Netherlands for her comment that skates are a common form of transportation on that country's frozen canals — an outdated notion.