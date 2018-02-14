10 Things to Know for Today, Feb. 14, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1 - WHO'S RAISING RED FLAG ON MEDDLING
Three top U.S. intelligence officials say that they have seen evidence of Russian meddling in the upcoming midterm elections — part of what they say is Moscow's escalating cyber assault on American and European democracies.
2 - FBI CONTRADICTS WHITE HOUSE
The agency says it gave the Trump administration information on multiple occasions last year about a top aide accused of domestic abuse. The aide resigned abruptly only last week.
3 - EMBARRASSING BLOW FOR ISRAEL'S PM
Israeli police recommend that Prime Minister Netanyahu be indicted on bribery and other charges in a pair of corruption cases.
4 - WHAT'S SPOOKING US INVESTORS
After nearly a decade of being all but invisible, inflation — or the fear of it — is back.
5 - COURT DECISION BOOSTS 'DREAMERS'
A federal judge rules Trump's administration didn't offer "legally adequate reasons" for ending a program that spared many immigrants from deportation if they were brought to US as kids.
6 - PLENTY TO CELEBRATE IN NEW ORLEANS
Tens of thousands of revelers take to the streets for parades and rowdy fun as Mardi Gras caps the Carnival season in a city with a celebration of its own, its 300th anniversary.
7 - GLOBAL WARMING GETTING COLD SHOULDER
The Trump administration is targeting climate science programs across an array of federal agencies.
8 - HOW MATTEL IS DOUBLING DOWN ON UNO
The company is launching the new card game Dos in hopes of giving its nearly 50-year-old Uno brand a second life.
9 - TRIAL BEGINS FOR MAN ACCUSED OF SEX WITH 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL
The case in a Paris suburb has rekindled debate on the lack in France of a legal age of sexual consent.
10 - WHY KATIE COURIC'S ON THIN ICE
The veteran TV anchor tweets an apology to the Netherlands for her comment that skates are a common form of transportation on that country's frozen canals — an outdated notion.
