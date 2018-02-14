Cake decorating class satisfies a sweet tooth

Amelia Brackett, right, teaches girls how to mix their own fondant in a Mohave County 4-H cake decorating class. The next class is scheduled for Feb. 23. (Courtesy photo)

  • Originally Published: February 14, 2018 5:59 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – Nothing is sweeter than decorating your own cake, so sign up by Feb. 19 for a free cake-decorating class presented by the Mohave County 4-H office.

    Kristy Eatherton, project director, and Amelia Brackett, youth director, will be holding the class from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Cooperative Extension Building, 101 E. Beale St., Suite A.

    Learn how to make your own frosting and decorate a small fondant cake that you’ll take home.

    Cost is $15 a person. The class needs at least five participants, with a maximum of 15. Call the 4-H office at 928-753-3788.

