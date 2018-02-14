Cake decorating class satisfies a sweet tooth

KINGMAN – Nothing is sweeter than decorating your own cake, so sign up by Feb. 19 for a free cake-decorating class presented by the Mohave County 4-H office.

Kristy Eatherton, project director, and Amelia Brackett, youth director, will be holding the class from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Cooperative Extension Building, 101 E. Beale St., Suite A.

Learn how to make your own frosting and decorate a small fondant cake that you’ll take home.

Cost is $15 a person. The class needs at least five participants, with a maximum of 15. Call the 4-H office at 928-753-3788.