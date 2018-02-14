Death penalty pulled in Ketchner case by county attorney

KINGMAN – Darrell Bryant Ketchner, convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder, has been spared the death penalty with a motion filed Tuesday by prosecuting attorney Megan McCoy.

Ketchner, 59, was convicted of stabbing to death Ariel Allison, 18, on July 4, 2009, and attempting to kill her mother, Jennifer Allison.

He was sentenced to death in 2013. However, an appellate court reversed the murder conviction in 2014, based on prejudicial testimony from a domestic violence expert, and sent the case back to Mohave County Superior Court.

Defense attorneys have focused on avoiding the death penalty as the case dragged on.

Ketchner has an extensive criminal history with 35 court filings going back to 1983.