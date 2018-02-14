Havasu police release details in child death case

LAKE HAVSU CITY – One month ago, a 2-year-old Lake Havasu City girl was flown by helicopter to Las Vegas for emergency medical treatment. This week, her parents remain in custody on charges of first degree murder. Police records made public on Saturday exposed new information in the case, alleging a pattern of abuse that ultimately led to the child’s death.

A 24-page incident report compiles officer statements, evidence and witness statements surrounding the arrests of Andrew Lamorie, 21, and Brittany Rodriguez, 24. The report describes the alleged chain of events that led to their daughter’s death on Jan. 14.

Lamorie and Rodriguez shared their Appletree Drive residence with Lamorie’s mother, two sisters and his two children. According to the incident report, it was Lamorie’s mother who called emergency dispatchers when Gabriella Lamorie was found limp and unresponsive on the floor of their family’s walk-in closet.

Emergency medical technicians and police officers arrived to find Rodriguez kneeling over her daughter. The girl appeared to be conscious, according to the incident report, but she had difficulty breathing. The child appeared to have been severely malnourished, and her rib cage was clearly visible, the report said.

Gabriella Lamorie was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and her father rode with her in the ambulance. According to statements by Lamorie, he was not allowed to be with his daughter at the hospital. He was “freaking out,” he told detectives, and returned home. Officers located Lamorie later that evening, and transported him to Lake Havasu City Police Department for questioning in reference to his daughter’s injuries.

According to the incident report, Lamorie told detectives that Gabriella was a happy, healthy 2-year-old. Lamorie told detectives that on the night of his arrest, Gabriella and her 3-year-old sibling had a fight over a toy in their home. Lamorie told detectives that he separated the children, and put his daughter in their closet for a “time out.” He returned about five minutes later, he said, and found his daughter lying on the floor. According to Lamorie’s statement to detectives, he picked his daughter up and carried her to the bathroom, where he informed his wife of what happened and attempted to revive his daughter.

Lamorie allegedly told detectives his daughter may have been climbing on a small desk in the closet, and had possibly fallen. He allegedly denied personally injuring his daughter. Rodriguez also denied physical abuse by Lamorie when questioned by detectives, the report said.

According to medical reports, the child suffered multiple brain contusions, brain bleeding, bruises to her face and head, and apparent trauma to her abdomen. She also appeared to be severely malnourished. Medical staff told Havasu detectives last month that even if the victim survived, she would never lead a normal life.

Lamorie was initially charged with felony child abuse, child neglect, aggravated assault against a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Gabriella Lamorie survived for three days before she was declared brain dead at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 14. Lamorie was charged with first degree murder on Jan. 15, and Rodriguez was arrested two days later.

Rodriguez was questioned in reference to her daughter’s death on Jan. 17. According to Rodriguez’s statements to detectives, she admitted that physical abuse was present in their home. Lamorie would often discipline his 2-year-old daughter by “spanking” her on her head with his open hand.

Rodriguez told detectives that she should have done more to protect her daughter from Lamorie, the incident report said, but told detectives that it had been too painful to watch on the night of the alleged abuse. Gabriella, according to witness statements, wasn’t the only victim of alleged abuse by Lamorie.

Detectives contacted members of Rodriguez’s family during the course of their investigation. According to family members, Rodriguez met Lamorie while living in Colorado, and moved with him to Wyoming. Lamorie was possessive and controlling, family members said, limiting her ability to communicate with her sister and mother. Rodriguez deleted her social media accounts, and became withdrawn from friends and family after moving in with Lamorie, they said.

Rodriguez’s mother spoke with her after a fight with Lamorie several years ago, according to the incident report. “He’s changing,” Rodriguez’s mother quoted. “I’m saving him. I can do this.”

After the birth of their first child, Rodriguez moved with Lamorie to Wyoming. There, the abuse allegedly continued, according to statements by Rodriguez’s mother. During one incident, she said, Lamorie had struck Rodriguez with enough force to knock out her two front teeth.

Rodriguez’s sister confronted her about staying with an allegedly abusive partner, according to the incident report. “It’s hard to leave someone you have kids with, even if they hit you,” Rodriguez’s sister is quoted as saying.

Rodriguez stopped contacting her sister after that confrontation, her sister told detectives. Afterward, Rodriguez would only accept communication from family members via text messaging, and would only reply after 24 to 48 hours. Rodriguez’s sister told detectives she believed that her messages were inspected by all members of Lamorie’s family before Rodriguez would reply.

Lamorie is scheduled to appear in Mohave County Superior Court for a case management conference on March 23. He and Rodriguez will be represented by the Mohave County Public Defender’s Office.

Lamorie and Rodriguez remain in custody on $1 million bond each. The pair are expecting another child.