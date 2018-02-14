Kingman Area Food Bank fed 104,000 in 2017

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Food Bank distributed food to some 104,000 people in 2017, according to statistics released by Executive Director Catherine Walker.

Here are the numbers reported by St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix, which keeps the records:

• 45,610 people provided with food through Kingman Area Food Bank.

• 57,907 people provided food through churches and senior housing.

• 483 homeless food bags provided in Kingman.

Walker noted that the 45,610 individuals receive a shopping cart containing $200 to $250 worth of groceries, which should make two meals a day for every family member for up to two weeks.

That means the 7,000-square-foot food bank on Butler Avenue, staffed by volunteers, provided between 912,200 and 1.3 million meals during the year.

Fresh produce and bakery items are supplied to churches and senior programs, and homeless people are given sack lunches with food that can be eaten out of a jar or can for five days.

The food bank is always accepting food and cash donations and looking for reliable volunteers, Walker said. Call 928-662-8365.