Kingman Fire Department's Capt. Chris Simpson completes fire officer credentials

KINGMAN – Capt. Chris Simpson of Kingman Fire Department has successfully completed requirements for professional designation as a fire officer, given by the Commission on Professional Credentialing.

The commission conferred Simpson’s designation on Feb. 2, making him one of 450 credentialed fire officers worldwide.

The designation recognizes fire personnel who demonstrate excellence in seven measured components including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence.

In addition, applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan. The program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential.

“Capt. Simpson represents the second line supervisor to receive this professional designation, and I could not be more proud of Chris and this accomplishment not only for him but for the organization,” Fire Chief Jake Rhoades said.

Simpson is the “epitome” of continuous improvement as he continues to evolve and excel in his role as a company officer, the chief added.

KFD achieved Class 1 protection rating from Insurance Service Office (ISO), which could not have been accomplished without firefighters like Simpson who set the department apart on many levels, Rhoades said.

Simpson applied for and was awarded the Mike Worthington Scholarship, established in honor of late board member Mike Worthington, who passed away in September 2015. The scholarship paid for Simpson’s conference registration fees and other costs associated with obtaining the fire officer credential.