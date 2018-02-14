Letter | Help sought for first annual Pledge Donation Drive for The King’s Cupboard

The King’s Cupboard is a volunteer food pantry currently serving about 110 people from around Kingman each week. It is located in the Kingdom of God Baptist Church on the corner of Potter Avenue and Stockton Hill Road. Folks in need can receive food products and simple toiletries between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Friday.

January is the kick off of the first annual Pledge Donation Drive seeking donations to continue accommodating folks in need. It is our desire to never turn anyone needing help away. The Pledge Donation Drive gives you an opportunity to donate in a manner most comfortable for you. That may be a one-time donation or a monthly donation of an amount completely of your choosing. Many times people donate to nationally-known and seemingly-worthy causes only to find out the big shots get 90 percent of the money. That is not the case at the King’s Cupboard.



All volunteer workers totally volunteer their time. No one gets paid at The King’s Cupboard. All donations go straight toward food products, which are given out each week to those in need. Rest assured that your donation is tax deductible. Please pray about this. If you are feeling led to donate to this local, worthy cause, we greatly appreciate it. Our pledge to you is that all proceeds will go to help those in need.

Donations can be sent to The King’s Cupboard, c/o Kingdom of God Baptist Church, 4798 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, AZ 86409.

The King’s Cupboard

Kingdom of God Baptist Church