State Roundup: Lady Vols can’t get past Flagstaff

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team’s season came to a tough ending Tuesday night. The Lady Vols dropped a 57-22 loss at third-seeded Flagstaff in the first round of the 4A State Championship, but they have a lot to be proud of as the first team in program history to make the postseason.

“It has been a pleasure coaching these girls for the last two years,” said Lee Williams head coach Jerry Arave. “They worked hard and improved a lot throughout the year. They have left their mark and will always be remembered as the first girls basketball team to make it to the state playoffs. I want to congratulate them on a successful season.”

Unfortunately, the Lady Vols saw their great year end at the hands of a familiar foe. The Lady Eagles (18-1) had already beaten the Lady Vols twice during the regular season and completed the sweep to advance to the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

“They jumped on us from the start,” Arave said. “We got down early and could not recover.”

Lee Williams trailed 19-6 after the first quarter and 30-11 at the half. The Lady Vols (10-8) were then outscored by a 27-10 margin in the second half.

Sadie Snay and Liberty Cronk led Lee Williams with five points each, while Madison Arave and Hallie Powell each chipped in four points.

The Lady Vols finish the season at 10-8 and lose six seniors to graduation in Arave, Snay, Siona Allen, Jordan Santos, Simari Satoafaiga and Cassidy Torrey.

3A State Tourney

Sabino 66, Kingman 33

At Tucson, the Kingman High School girls basketball team kept it close in the first half Tuesday night before ultimately dropping a 66-33 loss to Sabino (13-5) in the first round of the Class 3A State Championship.

“(Sabino) continued to play man press and they were rotating players on us,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Tony Kern. “They were trying to wear us down and we didn’t have a lot of experience coming off the bench. Eventually we turned the ball over and made bad passes – not even being able to catch passes sometimes.”

Despite the loss, Kern said he was proud of Kingman’s season that ends with a record of 11-7. The Lady Bulldogs graduate one senior in Courtney Mossor.

2A State Tourney

Alchesay 71, Kingman Academy 16

At Whiteriver, the Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team didn’t have its head coach Tuesday night and it proved costly in a 71-16 loss to Alchesay (12-7).

“I didn’t get to coach it,” said Lady Tigers head coach Garth Steed. “I had to sit there and watch it because I got two technical in the last game.”

Despite the setback, Steed was still proud of the Academy’s progress and made sure the Lady Tigers kept their heads held high.

“We’ve come a long way in the last two years,” Steed said. “I told the girls after the game that we had a good season and that was game wasn’t indicative of who we are and how far we’ve come. It was a bad game at the wrong time.”

The Academy finish the year at 9-8 and lose five seniors in Kassidy Campbell, Kourtney Carley, Kiersten Edwards, Chloe Elliott and Canya Thompson.