Man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor

KINGMAN – Michael Thomas Lathan, 32, was sentenced to four years in the Arizona Department of Corrections on Feb. 8 on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class 2 felony.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe also placed Lathan on lifetime probation with sex offender terms and computer usage restrictions. The defendant will also be registered as a sex offender.

Lathan pleaded guilty to the charges involving two images of minors under the age of 18 found on his computer in November 2015.

As part of his plea agreement, Lathan agreed to forfeit any computer equipment or media seized by authorities.

Attorney Todd Lawson, representing the State of Arizona, believes that the affirming terms of the plea agreement should suffice and a separate court order is not needed.